Nanaimo kayaker dies after rescue attempt near Departure Bay

A kayaker who was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon in Nanaimo, B.C., has died.

Nanaimo RCMP say they received a report of an overturned kayak near Departure Bay around 2:45 p.m.

Both marine and land emergency crews responded to the call, with assistance from the Nanaimo Port Authority.

However, boats were unable to reach the man, according to RCMP, so police officers waded into the water and dragged him to shore near Cilaire Drive.

Police say the man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

The victim has not been identified by police or the coroner.