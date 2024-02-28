Nanaimo jewelry store broken into for 24th time in 25 years

A thief on a bike broke the front window and display case at the Gold Silver Guy jewelry store in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday, making off with $4,000 in merchandise.

There are several Gold Silver Guy locations on the island and this is the 24th time in past 25 years they have been the victim of theft, according to employees.

The business estimates it has lost around $200,000 in merchandise during that time, and is no longer insurable.