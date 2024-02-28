VANCOUVER ISLAND
    • Nanaimo jewelry store broken into for 24th time in 25 years

    A thief on a bike broke the front window and display case at the Gold Silver Guy jewelry store in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday, making off with $4,000 in merchandise.

    There are several Gold Silver Guy locations on the island and this is the 24th time in past 25 years they have been the victim of theft, according to employees.

    The business estimates it has lost around $200,000 in merchandise during that time, and is no longer insurable.

    BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    • Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects

      Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

