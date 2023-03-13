Nanaimo homeless encampment shooting sends man to hospital

Nanaimo RCMP officers found a group of adults in a parking lot off nearby Terminal Avenue, including one person suffering from a gunshot wound. (CTV News) Nanaimo RCMP officers found a group of adults in a parking lot off nearby Terminal Avenue, including one person suffering from a gunshot wound. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario