Nanaimo hockey player heading to NHL draft

For the first time in more than 50 years, a hockey player from Nanaimo is expected to be a first round pick in this year's NHL draft.

Matthew Wood built himself into a B.C. Hockey League junior star, before turning himself into a U-18 star for Team Canada.

All that hard work has earned the Wood family a trip to Nashville in June to take part in the NHL draft.

"We don't get to go on many vacations together, so it's going to be an awesome time," said Wood.

But it will also be a business trip, so he needs to pack himself a suit.

"It's still not a forgone conclusion, obviously, and anything can happen on draft day," said father Jamie Wood.

What is certain, though, is that a Nanaimo player hasn't been chosen in the first round of an NHL draft in 52 years, when Gene Carr was picked fourth overall.

All 30 NHL teams could use a 6' 4" scoring machine, including the Vancouver Canucks, who have the 11th pick.

"They're pretty much the hometown team to me," said Wood. "It would be obviously an incredible experience for me."

Along with family, he'll have another friend coming to Nashville.

Wood's former billet brother, Connor Bedard, is expected to be picked first in the draft.

"He's a great kid, so down to earth, really nice but he works super hard," said Wood.

It's a description that sounds familiar to anyone who knows Wood, and on draft day, the dream's the same for everyone.

"Play in the NHL and win a Stanley Cup," said Wood.