Nanaimo high school seeks donations of audio-video equipment
A group of high school students in Nanaimo, B.C., are seeking donations of some much-needed equipment for their digital media class.
The Nanaimo District Secondary School students are hoping to bring their lessons on photography, film production, and sound recording up to date.
“We are trying to scrape together enough equipment to properly run it, [and] to support all 30 kids who are interested in doing it," says teacher Nick Janzen, who runs the class.
Janzen says the class is in desperate need of equipment like digital cameras, lenses, microphones, and lighting gear. He hopes people in the community who have this gear will be willing to donate it.
The digital media program has historically been a success at the Nanaimo school, with some students in the class saying they want to pursue careers in digital media.
"Having the equipment to be able to do the stuff that we need is so important," says Grade 12 student Rees Wallace. "How are we supposed to take photos when we don’t have something to take photos with?"
"It’s very necessary to hone your skills to the level that they need to be for post-grad," says fellow Grade 12 student Sonam Maki.
Anyone with digital media equipment available to donate is asked to contact Nanaimo District Secondary School.
