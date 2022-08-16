Nanaimo helps purchase $4.2M in land to connect local parks
The Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN), along with the City of Nanaimo have come together to acquire a significant amount of land which will connect two popular parks.
A combined, 99.1 hectares between the city’s Westwood Lake Park and the RDN’s Mount Benson Regional Park have been acquired from Mosaic Forest Management.
In total, the purchase cost around $4.2 million.
With three parcels of land in total, the RDN purchased two of them for $2.96 million (78.9 hectares) and the City of Nanaimo bought the last parcel for $1.25 million (20.2 hectares).
The parkland expansion will give outdoor users permanent access to this popular recreational corridor which will take them from the shores of Westwood Lake right to the top of Mount Benson.
"It’s piecing the puzzle together quite nicely that allows for publicly-owned land for people to enjoy," said Tom Osborne, general manager of recreation and parks for the RDN.
For years there have been trail systems already linking the two parks together, but they were unofficial because the trails were on private forest lands.
"This legitimizes and authorizes proper usage in the forest and connects it too," said Osborne.
Trailhead maps at both park entrances are expected to be updated soon.
The plan is to use the existing trail infrastructure and install new signage along routes to help users navigate between the two parks.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a front-runner to become pope, has been accused of sexual assault and is among a list of clergy members and diocesan staff named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec. A woman identified as 'F.' in court documents tabled on Tuesday accused Ouellet of several incidents of unwanted touching.
Little League World Series player in critical condition after falling from a bunk bed
A 12-year-old player in the Little League World Series is in critical condition after falling from a bunk bed at the players' dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, his team tells CNN.
Why is ArriveCan still mandatory, and what is Ottawa's plan for the app?
The glitch-prone app touted as an efficient border tool early in the pandemic has become a punching bag for critics who question its utility -- but ArriveCan may be here to stay.
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence
A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage at some pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
B.C. man among first approved for Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program still waiting for compensation
A B.C. man, who was among the first Canadians approved for Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program, says he is frustrated with the length of time it is taking to receive compensation.
Wolves apparently freed on purpose, Vancouver zoo says amid ongoing recapture efforts
The wolves that were found outside their enclosure at the Greater Vancouver Zoo Tuesday appear to have been freed on purpose, according to officials.
Lead investigator in N.S. mass shooting says he stands by political interference accusations
The senior Mountie who made allegations of political meddling in the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting defended his position to members of parliament Tuesday.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
Vancouver
-
Break-in, attempted child abduction under investigation in Abbotsford
Police in Abbottsford say a man broke into a home and tried to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window Monday night.
-
Band-Aid or a good first step? Vancouver mayoral candidate wants more cop-nurse teams for mental health calls
A Vancouver businessman who wants to be the city’s next mayor is calling on the expansion of a long-running police-medical partnership to address mental health crises, but a community advocate is lukewarm to what he considers a Band-Aid solution.
-
'We're at our last stand': Tent city residents, advocates speak out against Vancouver's eviction plans
People living in a growing encampment in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside joined advocates in the neighbourhood to speak out against plans to try and dismantle the makeshift homes.
Edmonton
-
‘We didn’t expect him to survive’: Alberta SPCA rescues emaciated horse, asks animal owners to keep numbers manageable
Marvin the horse is half the size he should be at his age and could barely walk when he was rescued in July by the Alberta SPCA, something the organization said could have been avoided.
-
Body of 14-year-old boy found in pond northwest of Edmonton
The body of the 14-year-old boy who drowned in a Whitecourt, Alta., pond on Sunday was recovered on Tuesday, RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.
-
Banff passenger rail project still working on provincial and environmental support
An ambitious proposal to bring daily rail service between Calgary and Banff is waiting on provincial dollars to secure the next step in making it a reality.
Toronto
-
Ontario man gets massive surprise after winning lottery on first-ever ticket
A 24-year-old Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket for the first time says he has been left in complete shock after winning a massive prize.
-
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage at some pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
-
Severe thunderstorm, 55 mm of rain set to hit parts of southern Ontario
A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for parts of Ontario forecast to see heavy rainfall amounts of around 55 mm on Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Calgary man lands in B.C. hospital after falling from two-storey balcony at Airbnb
Lawrence Pickrem thought he’d be celebrating a weekend away with friends in Vernon, B.C., but two hours into the trip on Friday it changed dramatically.
-
Provincial police proposal brings about quarrel and questions
Alberta's Official Opposition would see the United Conservative Party's pitch for a provincial police force cuffed and locked away.
-
As the Canadian Elite Basketball League season wraps up, report says Calgary to get franchise in 2023
Word in the Twitterverse is that Calgary is getting a pro basketball team.
Montreal
-
Couple fears for safety after man hurls racist insults in front of their 8-year-old daughter
A family is concerned about their safety after they were berated outside of their home by a man who hurled racist abuse at them telling them to go back to Pakistan or India.
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a front-runner to become pope, has been accused of sexual assault and is among a list of clergy members and diocesan staff named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec. A woman identified as 'F.' in court documents tabled on Tuesday accused Ouellet of several incidents of unwanted touching.
-
No plans to impose obligatory public health measures this fall: Quebec health officials
Quebec health officials say there is no plan to impose obligatory public health measures come this fall as the province launches its most recent COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Advice given to witness worries former judge
A former Supreme Court of Canada judge working with the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting says he's worried the federal Justice Department has been discouraging witnesses from being forthcoming with relevant evidence.
-
Health-care issues stem from cuts, decades of poor planning: emergency medicine expert
Long wait times, closed emergency departments and growing waitlists for family doctors have exposed the pressures facing the health-care system this summer – specifically on emergency medicine.
-
N.B. reports five new COVID-19-related deaths; hospital admissions stabilize
New Brunswick is reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.
Winnipeg
-
Calls to twin Trans-Canada Highway between Manitoba and Ontario grow
A man who lost two family members in a 2019 crash near the Manitoba-Ontario border is calling for Manitoba to twin the highway between the two provinces in an attempt to prevent a similar tragedy.
-
'An honest mistake': house in Steinbach built too close to neighbour allowed to stay
A home in Steinbach that was built too close to a neighbour is allowed to stay where it is, after city council said the builder made an 'honest mistake.'
-
Search for B.C. man in Manitoba continues
The search for Keith Zajac, a 55-year-old resident of Squamish B.C., is entering its third week.
Kitchener
-
-
City of Waterloo condemns recent hate-motivated graffiti found in region
The City of Waterloo issued a statement on Tuesday condemning hate-motivated graffiti that has been appearing across Waterloo region.
-
Fire crews advise caution after more than 100 animals were killed in two separate barn fires
Rural fire crews were busy this week after two separate barn fires north of Kitchener were responsible for the deaths of over 100 livestock. Between the two fires, 116 cattle and four horses were killed, according to fire officials.
Regina
-
Service disruption at Assiniboia hospital highlights province-wide issue
Assiniboia is one of more than a dozen towns in Saskatchewan to face a healthcare disruption in the last month.
-
Scam involving death threats, graphic images over text detected in Regina: RPS
An ongoing online scam that threatens people’s safety and lives has now been reported in the Queen City, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'I let Rider Nation down': Riders' Garrett Marino returns to practice after 4 week suspension
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive tackle Garrett Marino made his return to practice Tuesday after serving his four game suspension from the Canadian Football League.
Barrie
-
Mohamad Lilo seeks bail after being charged in Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance
Elnaz Hajtamiri's former boyfriend hopes to be granted bail after being charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with her disappearance from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home 216 days ago.
-
Diesel spill in Barrie's Kempenfelt Bay under investigation
The City of Barrie is monitoring the pond between the Tiffin Boat Launch and Southshore Centre after a diesel spill over the weekend.
-
Multiple dogs left in hot cars over weekend in Wasaga Beach: OPP
Police in Wasaga Beach say four dogs were left unattended in vehicles "during very hot temperatures" over the weekend, prompting a reminder from the OPP about the dangers and consequences of the mistreatment.
Saskatoon
-
Committee approves new vision for Farmers' Market Building
The Farmers' Market Building at River Landing is a step closer to reopening.
-
2022 Saskatoon Folk Fest returns Thursday through Saturday
Jeeyu Birch is looking forward to performing traditional Korean music with her mom and two children at this year’s edition of the Saskatoon Folk Fest.
-
'I let Rider Nation down': Riders' Garrett Marino returns to practice after 4 week suspension
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive tackle Garrett Marino made his return to practice Tuesday after serving his four game suspension from the Canadian Football League.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage at some pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
-
New technology expected to improve school bus safety
With the return of classes just over three weeks away, back-to-school preparations are underway in northern Ontario, including mapping out bus routes, recruiting drivers and installing some new technology on buses.