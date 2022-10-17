Nanaimo gas station robber gets robbed, both arrested: RCMP

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say they were in the process of arresting a robbery suspect when she herself was robbed by an opportunity-seeking thief.

Police were called to a report of an armed robbery at the Co-op gas station at 60 Victoria Cres. at approximately 11 a.m. on Oct. 13.

A 27-year-old woman allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and made off with cash stuffed into a backpack.

A responding officer found the woman still in the parking lot and holding a small, snubbed-nose pistol.

The woman dropped the pack and the pistol, which the officer quickly determined was a plastic toy.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the officer's vehicle. That's when police say a 30-year-old man seized the opportunity to grab the backpack and fled.

The officer gave chase and arrested the man without incident.

The cash was returned to the gas station, Nanaimo RCMP said Monday.

The woman was held overnight and formally charged with robbery with an imitation firearm and disguise with intent, police said. She was remanded in custody with her next court appearance scheduled for Oct. 20.

The man was released with charges still pending, the RCMP said.

"We have seen a lot of weird things but we don’t often see the robber end up being robbed," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien.

"We’re just thankful the situation ended quickly and that the stolen money was recovered and returned."

Police say victim services workers are assisting employees of the gas station.