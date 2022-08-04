Nanaimo fundraiser that collects school supplies for kids in need of donations

A Nanaimo fundraiser that gives kids a free haircut and a backpack full of school supplies before the school year begins is in need of donations.

Founder Dave Lawrence, who owns That 50's Barber Shop in Nanaimo, says donations this summer have not been what he's used to seeing in previous years with the Fresh Start fundraiser.

With a month left to go, Lawrence is asking people to donate gently used or new backpacks, school supplies, books or clothes for the fundraiser. Cash donations to purchase needed supplies are also welcome.

"It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of stress on my part, but to see those kids the day of and how excited they are – it’s amazing," he said. "It’s great and very rewarding.”

The fundraiser has been running for eight years and this year will mark the one-thousandth child that's been helped go back to school.

You can drop off donations at That 50’s Barber Shop on Victoria Crescent, or at the Vancouver Island Regional Library Nanaimo Harbourfront location on Commercial Street.

Fresh Start is slated for Sept. 4 at the Harbourfront library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information can be found on the fundraiser's Facebook page.