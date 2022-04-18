Nanaimo ferry travellers delayed for hours as sailings fill up

Ferry travellers from Nanaimo, B.C., to the Lower Mainland are in for long waits Monday as cancellations and traffic volumes are causing a severe backlog for those trying to leave the island.

As of 10 a.m., the next available sailing for vehicle passengers between Nanaimo's Departure Bay and West Vancouver's Horseshoe Bay was the 5:55 p.m. sailing, according to BC Ferries.

Two early-morning sailings from Departure Bay were cancelled, while all other sailings from 10:40 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. were full.

Likewise, sailings between Nanaimo's Duke Point and Tsawwassen were fully booked, with the next available sailing at 8:15 p.m.

All scheduled sailings Monday between Victoria's Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen still had space available Monday morning.

The latest BC Ferries sailing schedules and wait times are available here.