Nanaimo ferry delayed, woman found in water at Horseshoe Bay

Victoria -

A BC Ferries vessel was temporarily held in Nanaimo's Departure Bay on Wednesday morning after a report of a person in the water.

Mounties in Nanaimo say BC Ferries crewmembers discovered a vehicle with personal effects and the vehicle's keys still inside, leading them to believe someone had entered the water.

Police and the coast guard were dispatched to search the water around the Departure Bay ferry terminal.

While searching, police received a call from officers on the mainland who said a woman in her 50s had been found in the water near the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal

The woman was taken to hospital in the Lower Mainland for treatment and a mental health assessment.

#ServiceNotice #DepartureBay - #HorseshoeBay #QueenofOakBay is currently operating 104 minutes behind schedule due to an earlier security incident. More information can be found here: https://t.co/o8oHW2OXMI ^ab — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) October 13, 2021

Mental Healh supports: 310-6789 is the toll-free hotline (no area code required) for mental health support, information and resources throughout B.C.