Nanaimo & District Hospital Foundation has record-breaking fundraising campaign

The Nanaimo & District Hospital Foundation (NDHF) nearly doubled their fundraising goal for their Winter Giving campaign, making it the largest in the foundation’s history.

NDHF set out to raise one million dollars for the campaign, but with the help of more than 1,800 donors, they raised $1,841,935.

"They see that we need to improve things here and they've really opened their wallets and their hearts," says Barney Ellis-Perry, CEO of NDHF.

The money raised will go towards much-needed equipment at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH), Oceanside Health Centre and three long-term care facilities: Dufferin Place, Trillium Lodge and Eagle Park Health Care Facility.

Some of the donations will specifically go towards medical equipment for the new High Acuity Unit at NRGH and contributing to a new x-ray suite at the Oceanside Health Centre.

"People who have been to the hospital have experienced the amazing care from our really hard-working health-care staff but, they're also seeing the overcrowding," adds Ellis-Perry.

The foundation's strategic plan for 2024 is to advocate and allocate funds for better health-care delivery for people living north of the Malahat.

This includes securing a commitment for a cardiac catheterization lab and eventually a new patient tower at NRGH.