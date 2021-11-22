Nanaimo COVID-19 outbreaks declared over

Victoria -

Health officials on Vancouver Island say a pair of COVID-19 outbreaks in Nanaimo, B.C., are now over.

Island Health said Monday the outbreaks at the Chartwell Malaspina long-term care home and at the transitional care unit at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital have ended.

"With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19, there are no longer any active cases related to these outbreaks," the health authority said in a statement.

The outbreak at the Nanaimo hospital was first declared on Nov. 1.

Fourteen patients and three staff members contracted the disease. Three patient deaths have been attributed to the outbreak.

"Staff and medical staff at NRGH demonstrated resilience and professionalism during challenging circumstances and continued to deliver high quality, compassionate care to patients," said Island Health.

The transitional care unit will return to normal operations once extensive cleaning is complete.

The outbreak at the Chartwell Malaspina care home was declared on Oct. 31 after two staff members and one resident tested positive. Two more residents tested positive before the outbreak was declared over.

The care home will undergo extensive cleaning before admissions, transfers and visitations to the affected unit resume on Nov. 24, according to Island Health.