Nanaimo Christmas tree farm hopes to keep trees affordable this season

Getting your hands on a decently priced live Christmas tree may be a challenge this year.

But in the spirit of the holidays, one farm in Nanaimo, B.C., is hoping to keep prices low.

The 400 acre Gogo's Christmas Tree Farm is entering its 94th year selling Christmas trees and has third generation families coming to support it to keep the tradition alive.

The farm sells upwards of 5,000 trees every season and is anticipating another banner year.

The goal this year is to do everything possible to keep the cost of a tree low so that every family can afford one.

"One thing I don't need is some kid disappointed that they can't come out and cut a Christmas tree," said Mike Gogo.

"In fact, if there's a family that has had a very bad financial year, if they contact me I will give them a tree of their choice," he said.

Pre-cut trees go for $45, while uncut trees are $35 each.

Gogo's also donates a portion of its sales to Covenant House in Vancouver, which helps kids get off the streets.

Gogo's is located just south of Nanaimo at 2625 S Forks Rd.