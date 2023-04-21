Nanaimo chainsaw artist creates incredible sculpture out of old tree

A Nanaimo couple has taken a chainsaw to an old cedar tree in their yard. But it's not what you think.

The plan wasn't to get rid of the tree, rather, it was to give it a new lease on life with a creative transformation.

The tree, carved with a chainsaw, is shown. (CTV News)Vern and Gail Lambourne have lived in their north Nanaimo home for more than three decades.

"There were a few trees that were here alright," said Gail.

Those include a beautiful cedar tree that they loved. But recently, it started to take away the sunlight.

"The grass wasn't growing properly or things like that either because there was so much shade," said the homeowner.

The couple had the tree's branches removed and wanted a creative way to salvage what was left of the beloved tree.

"My son was the one that said, 'Mom, you know what you need to do that would really work perfect? You need to get Dan,'" she said.

Her son was referring to Dan Richey, a renowned artist from Nanaimo.

Richey uses a chainsaw as his paintbrush and transforms pieces of wood into works of art.

Fortunately, he says he loves working with cedar the most.

"Cedar has such an awesome grain to it that you can create things that are just so 3D," he said.

Gail and Vern gave Richey some rough direction and were thrilled with the results.

"So I started naming off some of the things, [like] eagles," said Gail.

"Dan's vision is just unbelievable," said Vern.

Richey turned those rough directions into a West Coast masterpiece.

The sculpture includes a dolphin and orca spiralling their way up the tree to an eagle soaring on top with its catch.

"I'll try and picture myself being the eagle," said Richey. "You know, swaying around the corner trying to grab a fish."

Gail and Vern Lambourne look at the carved tree on their lawn. (CTV News)The creation has now become a landing spot for onlookers who want to get a closer look.

The couple says visitors are always welcome to take pictures of the art.

"He did all that with a chainsaw. All the intricate stuff and all the fine stuff up in the wings," said Vern. "He's just a magic man."

With the popularity of the tree, Richey says he even got "a few more jobs" out of the deal.