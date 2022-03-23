Nanaimo, B.C., man pleads guilty to death of fellow inmate in Alberta
A former inmate at the Drumheller Institution accused of second-degree murder changed his plea to guilty during a brief appearance in provincial court in Drumheller, Alberta, on Friday, March 18.
Ashley Baird, 38, is originally from Nanaimo, B.C. and was weeks away from release when he was charged with second-degree murder following the death of fellow inmate Jeffrey Ryan.
Drumheller RCMP responded to a call to the institution at approximately 8:40 p.m. on January 26; Mr. Ryan was the victim of an allegedly unprovoked and serious assault. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital where he later died.
Since the incident, Mr. Baird has been transferred to the Saskatchewan Federal Penitentiary. During his brief appearance via telephone, Mr. Baird indicated he did not have legal counsel and would like to change his plea to guilty and begin the sentencing process.
His case was put over to allow duty counsel time to speak with Mr. Baird and was called back later in the day.
Duty counsel John Goetz spoke with Mr. Baird regarding the case and indicated he needs to obtain legal counsel. The case was adjourned until Friday, April 22 to allow time for counsel to be appointed and obtain the proper disclosures.
