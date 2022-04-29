Nanaimo, B.C., expects busy tourism season this summer
Tourism season officially kicks off on May 1 in Nanaimo, and 2022 is expected to be a very good year for the industry.
"We are excited to welcome visitors back to Nanaimo," says Jenn Houtby-Ferguson, interim executive director for Tourism Nanaimo. "It’s such a beautiful place to be in the summertime."
One of the reasons Tourism Nanaimo expects a strong season is that other parts of the island are essentially already booked, and the city plans on capitalizing on that.
"We are hopeful people will elect to start in Nanaimo and they can use this as their jumping off point," says Houtby-Ferguson.
"Being centrally located in the Mid-Island region, it’s really accessible to go to other parts of the island," she says.
Tourism Nanaimo has established itineraries on its website, which it continues to develop. The idea is to assist travellers as they explore Nanaimo, and the group plans to start incorporating other parts of the region as well, such as Gabriola Island, the Cowichan Valley and the Parksville-Qualicum regions.
"We recognize that when people come to the central Vancouver Island region that they might like to explore beyond. But they can stay here in Nanaimo and make an easy day trip," says Houtby-Ferguson.
Indigenous tourism is also becoming a big draw for people visiting B.C., and Saysutshun, formally known as Newcastle Island, will be welcoming people back early this season.
"It’s really an amazing opportunity for people to connect with the Snuneymuxw and Coast Salish people," says Houtby-Ferguson.
Starting May 1, people can start taking the seven-minute ferry ride from Maffeo Sutton park in downtown Nanaimo to Saysutshun.
The ferry service will begin running from Thursdays through Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Then. on May 15, the ferry will run seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Extensive trail work has been done as well as the facilities have been repaired and upgraded during the off-season.
Saysutshun sees on average of about 20,000 people a year who come to the island via their ferry service.
"Then probably another 20,000 to 30,000 people who come on their own floating device," says Clark.
More information about Saysutshun and their ferry service can be found on the island's website.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Heavy police presence as hundreds gather in Ottawa for day 2 of ‘Rolling Thunder’
Hundreds of people on motorcycles and on foot rolled into downtown Ottawa for day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker event, as a heavy police presence kept an eye on the events.
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76.
End-of-term celebrations muted as RMC students mourn four killed in incident
The celebratory sounds of the school year ending have been hushed by tragedy at Canada's Royal Military College as students and staff mourn the loss of four of their own.
Britain says Russian troll factory is spreading disinformation on social media
The British Foreign Office said on Sunday Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and South Africa.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Deadly pathogens can hitch a ride on ocean microplastics, study finds
A new study has found that microplastics can carry land-based parasites to the ocean, affecting both wildlife and human health.
NEW | Expert studies North Korean trash to get glimpse into life inside secretive country
A South Korean professor's research is offering a rare glimpse into life in North Korea by analyzing trash that washes up on his country's beaches near the northern border.
Vancouver
-
Surrey mosque incident not 'racially motivated hate crime,' RCMP say
An investigation into what Mounties called a 'very disturbing incident' outside of a Surrey mosque this week has found it is was not a hate crime, investigators said in an update.
-
Delays in child’s clubfoot treatment have B.C. family considering travel to other province
A mother whose son has been waiting two years for surgery for clubfoot in B.C. is thinking about travelling to another province to get medical care.
-
Critics call on B.C. to fill gaps in COVID-19 information amid 6th wave
With COVID-19 hospitalizations climbing, a group of B.C. doctors is raising concerns around the elderly and others vulnerable to the virus, saying it’s unknown how many of them have been offered a second booster shot.
Edmonton
-
'They are heroes': 2 volunteer drivers taking donated supplies to Ukraine killed, organizer says
A pair of volunteer drivers rushing donated supplies to forces repelling the Russian invasion of Ukraine were killed, a campaign organizer said on Saturday.
-
'Extra busy': SCARS hosts adoption drive to create more shelter space for other rescues
An adoption event on Saturday helped connect 40 dogs and cats with new loving owners in Sherwood Park.
-
Alberta's intentions questioned in creation of Indigenous advisory group on public safety
Alberta Justice is in the process of creating an Indigenous advisory group that will lend voice to policing matters, including on peace officers, victims' services, restorative justice and crime prevention.
Toronto
-
Shooting in Etobicoke leaves man dead, another seriously injured
A man is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting in north Etobicoke, police say.
-
Man dead after car flips into ditch in Burlington, Ont.
A 74-year-old man is dead following a crash near Burlington Saturday morning.
-
Ontario party leaders try to connect with francophone voters while none speak French
A token bonjour here, an offhand bienvenue there -- there may not be much more French than that spoken when Ontario's party leaders soon hit the campaign trail.
Calgary
-
Firefighters continue to battle southeast Calgary dump fire
A fire at a southeast Calgary recycling depot is still burning on Saturday and it's creating a health risk for residents in the area.
-
Pandemic production slowing in Calgary as demand for masks, sanitizer drops
At one point in early 2020, Skunkworks Distillery paused their moonshine-making to pump out thousands of litres of hand sanitizer.
-
Health Canada set to enforce new rules on corded window blinds
Starting next month, businesses that sell corded window blinds will need to abide by Health Canada regulations aimed at preventing injuries to children.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 15,000th death linked to COVID-19
Quebec has now recorded 15,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
'This is not acceptable': More allegations of racist bullying at Montreal-area school
A Quebec woman is planning to open a complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission over the response of her son's elementary school to what she called racist bullying from other students.
-
Montreal cop under investigation after video shows homeless man pushed into concrete block
A Montreal police officer will be answering to the force's 'integrity' department after being caught on video violently pushing an unarmed homeless man face-first into a concrete block in Chinatown.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers react to potential name change of Confederation Bridge
In a unanimous vote, members of Prince Edward Island's legislature have opted to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing. CTV Atlantic spoke to some Maritimers to get their opinion.
-
Successful bid to save Cape Breton exhibition grounds
There was lots of activity at Northside Downs Saturday, and there will be for years to come.
-
Body of N.S. man who jumped in river following DFO intervention found
A man who was the subject of an extensive search in the Weymouth Falls area of Nova Scotia was found dead in the Sissiboo River.
Winnipeg
-
Local State of Emergency declared in Morden
A local State of Emergency has been declared in Morden due to ongoing flooding in the area.
-
Two men in hospital following crash between train and car
Two men are in hospital after a crash involving a train and car Friday evening.
-
How to prepare your vehicle for flood conditions in Manitoba
Manitoba Public Insurance, has advice for Manitobans to ensure they are flood-ready.
Kitchener
-
Hot dogs and heartbreak: Cambridge Wuddup Dog owner walks away from a dream
The owner of well-known Cambridge eatery Wuddup Dog has been forced to step away from his restaurant as he navigates a debilitating condition.
-
Highway 401 in Cambridge to close overnight Saturday for bridge demolition
The closure between Hespeler Road and Townline Road will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday April 30. The highway is set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday May 1.
-
Vaccine requirements lift Sunday at most post-secondary schools in Waterloo region and Guelph
As of Sunday, proof of vaccination will no longer be needed to enter or work at most post-secondary campuses in the region. Meanwhile mask requirements at local universities and colleges will remain in place.
Regina
-
Remember, unite and renew: Regina Rwandan community commemorates 1994 genocide
On Saturday, and for the past 20 years, Rwandans around the world commemorated and remembered the victims of a dark time in Rwanda’s history.
-
"We'll have some fun this year,": rebranded Kings squad ready for 2022 RMLL season
After the last two seasons of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League were disrupted by the pandemic, junior lacrosse is back in the Queen City.
-
Teen facing multiple charges after pointing bear spray at officer: RPS
A 17-year-old male is facing multiple charges after threatening an officer with bear spray early Friday morning.
Barrie
-
Jeff Lehman launches campaign office ahead of provincial election
Long-time Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman officially launched his campaign office for the upcoming provincial election on June 2.
-
Owen Sound woman accused of spending $10K at Home Depot with stolen credit card
An Owen Sound woman is facing numerous charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card to purchase more than $10,000 worth of products from Home Depot.
-
Barrie Colts look to take series lead against Mississauga Steelheads
The Barrie Colts look to take a 3-2 series lead against the Mississauga Steelheads in Ontario Hockey League post-season action Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating single vehicle rollover
Saskatoon Police Service are investigating a single vehicle rollover that happened Friday evening.
-
Sask. electric vehicle owners push to see more EVs on the road
The event at Western Development Museum is meant to promote and display the local growing EV (electric vehicle) community.
-
Blades, Raiders eliminated in WHL playoffs
The Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders were bounced from the WHL playoffs Friday night.
Northern Ontario
-
One man dead following collision in Goulais River Saturday morning
Sault Ste. Marie OPP have confirmed a 21-year-old male is dead following a collision Saturday morning
-
Island MPP calls out the province for more ferry service representation
Algoma Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha is calling for the island to get greater representation on the board of directors for the Owen Sound Transportation Company.
-
Timmins’ Home and Cottage Show attracts hundreds after 3 year hiatus
Due to the pandemic, the Timmins Construction Association's annual Home and Cottage Show has not taken place since 2019.