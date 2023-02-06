Nanaimo axe attack sends 30-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after he was struck in the head with the blunt end of an axe in Nanaimo, B.C.

Mounties say the incident occurred just after 5 p.m. when the victim got into an argument with another man in the parking lot of the Port Place shopping centre in the city's downtown core.

Witnesses told police the suspect, who was known to the victim, fled the scene with the axe following the attack.

Police and canine officers flooded the area after the altercation but were unable to locate the perpetrator, police said in a release Monday.

"Investigators are actively searching for the suspect and are confident that he will be soon located and held accountable for his alleged actions," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien said.

The assault happened less than two weeks after a man was stabbed to death in the same parking lot on Jan. 22.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved a charge of second-degree murder against Sean Patterson in the death of Serguei Chiliakhov.

Patterson remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

Anyone with information on the axe attack is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.