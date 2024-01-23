VANCOUVER ISLAND
Vancouver Island

    • Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changed

    A winter scene in Youbou, B.C. A winter scene in Youbou, B.C.
    Share

    Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.

    In November 2022, Natural Resources Canada sent a letter to provinces and territories to take meaningful steps to change any derogatory names and Coonskin Creek was identified as one.

    As a result, the B.C. Geographical Names Office sent a letter to the CVRD four months ago requesting the name be rescinded.

    In 1952, the creek was officially given its name and there's no record of why it was given the name but it is a term used to describe racoons.

    However, it's also a term that is highly offensive to the Black community.

    Several Youbou residents CTV News talked to Tuesday say they don't want the name changed at all.

    The letter given to the CVRD about rescinding the name is on the agenda for Wednesday's CVRD board meeting.

      

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash

    Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Regina

    Barrie

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News