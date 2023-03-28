'N' driver caught speeding nearly 200 km/h on Vancouver Island highway

RCMP say a young Vancouver Island man had his vehicle impounded after driving nearly 200 km/h on a local highway earlier this month.

The RCMP BC Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old novice driver was spotted travelling about 194 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 18 near Lake Cowichan on March 16.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act, according to RCMP. He was then taken to a local hospital.

The man's vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver was served several tickets, including one for excessive speeding.

"The Cowichan Valley Highway (Hwy 18) usually has wildlife, such as elk, on or in close proximity to the roadway that become a visual distraction or something nobody wants to hit, especially in the dark," said Const. Mike Infanti with BC Highway Patrol Chemainus.

"Thankfully, this young man did not get to meet one of these animals or any other obstacles prior to police meeting up with him," he said in a release Monday.

Mounties are reminding drivers that March is "Distracted Driving Awareness Month" and that police across the province are looking out for distracted drivers or anyone showing dangerous driving behaviours.