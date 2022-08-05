'My first horse rescue': Local veterinarian helps firefighters free trapped horse in Central Saanich
You could call the horse droppings along Willows Way in Central Saanich "mounds of evidence." It’s a trail tracing us back to the scene of a Thursday night rescue.
"That would be my first horse rescue," said deputy chief Stacey Lee of the Central Saanich Fire Department.
A horse, led by its owner, failed to see a deep muddy ditch through some tall grass. The horse fell in and was mired in mud.
"It was a little sketchy," said the deputy fire chief. "The horse, it was spooked, it was tired and it was scared."
The ditch was so steep that Central Saanich Fire called in public works to level out the grade. After that job was done, there was still a problem, the horse's legs were clearly still stuck in the mud and the animal was unable to get out under its own power.
That's when a stranger arrived, sporting a hockey helmet.
"He was a local vet," said Lee.
"He climbed right in there with [the horse] and he was actually manipulating its feet under it," said the deputy fire chief.
The veterinarian, named Tino Martinez, was able to free the horse's legs. However, the horse still needed help getting onto the road because it lacked traction. That's when a team solution was needed.
"We had to make due with what we had," said Lee.
What the department isn’t short on is firehoses. Members doubled up several two-and-a-half inch hoses and built a sling.
It took eight firefighters to pull the horse out of the ditch, which was unhurt after the whole ordeal.
One neighbourhood resident told CTV News they think the grass should be cut back so that people and animals can see there's a drop-off.
Late Friday afternoon, public works did just that, which will hopefully prevent a similar situation from happening again.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada board Chair Michael Brind'Amour stepping down from position
The chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors has resigned. Michael Brind'Amour told the board Friday evening he was stepping down immediately, Hockey Canada said Saturday in a statement.
Experts concerned about possible further spread of monkeypox in Canada as U.S., WHO declare emergencies
Monkeypox infections continue to rise in Canada as the U.S. and the WHO declare the outbreak an emergency, leaving some experts concerned about the risk of further outbreaks.
Heat warning issued for southern Ontario, southern Quebec, N.B., N.S. this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning spanning four provinces as a two-day heat event gears up across much of the central and eastern parts of the country.
Senegal accuses police of 'savagely beating' one of its Ottawa diplomats
Senegal is accusing Canadian police of 'savagely beating' one of its diplomats earlier this week. The Gatineau police service says instead that it faced 'an aggressive person' who allegedly injured two police officers.
Where Canada stands among nations paying the highest gas prices
Canadians are spending the highest proportion of their income on gas -- at 4.4 per cent -- compared with other G7 nations, according to global gas price tracking website GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
Lightning sets off fire at Cuban oil tank farm, dozens hurt
Lightning struck a crude oil storage tank in the city of Matanzas, causing a spreading fire that led to four explosions which injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing, Cuban authorities said Saturday.
COVID benefits too generous with Canadian businesses, stringent with workers: experts
Benefits rolled out at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic allowed vulnerable Canadians to stay healthy while maintaining an income, but business supports were excessive and show the outsized influence of business groups on public policy, economists say.
Ottawa's Montfort Hospital temporarily closing emergency department overnights this weekend
The Montfort Hospital in Ottawa's east end says it was forced to make the "difficult decision" to temporarily partially close its emergency department Saturday and Sunday between 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man's constitutional challenge to property tax law rejected
The B.C. Supreme Court has rejected an unusual constitutional challenge that sought to invalidate the law that governs the assessment of property values in the province.
-
Amanda Todd's mother highlights impact of 'sextortion', as jury deliberates
The mother of Amanda Todd hopes her daughter's case brings increased awareness of the devastating impacts of "sextortion," as a jury in the trial of a Dutch man accused of blackmailing the British Columbia teenager begins its first full day of deliberations.
-
Man claims FortisBC line misplaced on map, still must pay for damaging it
A homeowner who accidentally struck a FortisBC gas line with an excavator has been ordered to pay for the repairs, despite arguing he had received an erroneous map of the line's location.
Edmonton
-
RCMP investigating impersonation of police vehicle in Sturgeon County
Police are investigating after a driver was followed for several kilometres by what he believed to be an imitation police vehicle, according to RCMP.
-
'How many more crosses are we going to put up': Calls for change to fatal Parkland County intersection
A Parkland County intersection known as the "death trap" or the "devil's intersection" for how many fatal crashes it causes claimed another person's life this week, with residents continuing to push for a redesign.
-
Edmonton Oilers sign forward Tyler Benson to one-year extension
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Tyler Benson to a one-year extension.
Toronto
-
Temperatures in Toronto set to hit low 40s with humidity as two-day heat event begins
Temperatures in Toronto are set to hit the low forties when combined with humidity Saturday as much of southern Ontario remains under heat warnings.
-
Emergency department in Ontario temporarily closing this weekend due to staffing shortage
An emergency department at a hospital in Grey County will be temporarily shutting down this weekend due to staffing shortages.
-
$55M, $70M winning Lotto Max tickets go unclaimed in Toronto
There are currently two multi-million Lotto Max prizes sold in Toronto waiting to be claimed, the OLG says. One is from Friday's draw, worth $55-million, and the other, worth $70- million, is from the June 28 draw.
Calgary
-
Man shot by police in southeast Calgary incident
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances that led up to a police officer shooting a suspect in southeast Calgary on Friday.
-
Police seek evidence linked to murder of Calgary woman
Police officers, with assistance from the public, will be conducting a search on the Siksika First Nation for evidence believed to be connected to the murder of Tammie Doreen Howard.
-
2 vehicles involved in serious crash north of Cochrane
At least two people are seriously injured, police say, after two vehicles crashed on a highway north of the town of Cochrane.
Montreal
-
As families mourn, questions about why Montreal killing spree suspect was released from psychiatric facility
Quebec provincial police confirmed Friday that a man with mental illness suspected of killing three people at random used an illegally obtained firearm. Meantime, questions are being raised about why the man was released from a psychiatric facility.
-
Montreal's gunshot hot spots: Data shows which police stations most active combatting gun crime
Montreal police statistics show that firearms-related homicides and attempted homicides, and shots fired reports look on pace to match 2021 with 2022's numbers almost matching up exactly to those a year prior.
-
Lawyers challenge Bill 96 requirement for translation of legal documents
A group of Quebec lawyers are bringing the first legal challenge to Bill 96, the province's controversial language law, which updates the original Bill 101 adopted in 1977.
Atlantic
-
Multiple crews on scene at Mount Uniacke, N.S. brush fire
Fire crews from a number of locations continue to battle a brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S., but police say there’s no immediate danger to nearby properties.
-
NB Liberal party to elect new leader on Saturday
The New Brunswick Liberal party will elect a new leader this weekend. A leadership convention in Fredericton will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, with voting scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
-
Interrupter clause to be invoked in N.S. at midnight
The interrupter clause will be invoked Friday at midnight in Nova Scotia as the fuel market in the Maritimes continues to adjust to global price fluctuations.
Winnipeg
-
'A slap in the face': Misgendering and concerns regarding pronoun usage
Karlii Beaulieu is not standing for being misgendered following a recent interaction with her bank.
-
Winnipeg fire crews fight two fires overnight
Winnipeg fire crews were busy in the early morning hours Saturday, responding to two blazes in as many hours.
-
New Lea Thompson TV show brings film jobs to Manitoba
A new television show starring Back to the Future's Lea Thompson shooting in Manitoba this month is fueling careers, as the local film industry booms post-pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo-Wellington under heat warning
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties over the weekend.
-
One injured, shooting under investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting they say resulted in one person getting hurt.
-
Altercation with 'large group' in Kitchener results in injuries, charges: WRPS
Three people have been hurt, one had their property taken, and another has been arrested following an altercation in Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.
Regina
-
Regina man faces weapons charges after bear spray incident
A Regina man is facing weapons charges following an incident with bear spray early Friday morning.
-
Heat records and wind gusts: Wild weather hits southern Saskatchewan
Wild weather affected several communities in southern Saskatchewan on Thursday, with heat records set and extreme wind gusts recorded.
-
Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist in County Road 90 crash dies due to injuries
A 45-year-old Listowel man has died from his injuries stemming from a motorcycle crash on County Rd. 90 this week.
-
Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development investigates ‘worker harassment complaint’ involving the municipality of Wasaga Beach
CTV News received confirmation on Friday from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development of an investigation in Wasaga Beach.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Ramara Township
Police in Ramara Township are investigating a fatal collision.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire crews find trash can on fire at residential complex
Units of the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were called out after a fire started in a laundry room trash can at a multi-residential building on the 400-block of Pendygrasse Road.
-
Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
-
'Hiding behind words': Former student says Saskatoon Christian school must do more to address allegations
Another former student who alleges he was subjected to abuse at a private Saskatoon school says it's "hiding behind words."
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma Steel contract talks break down
Talks between Algoma Steel and United Steelworkers Local 2251 appear to have broken down.
-
Hockey Canada board Chair Michael Brind'Amour stepping down from position
The chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors has resigned. Michael Brind'Amour told the board Friday evening he was stepping down immediately, Hockey Canada said Saturday in a statement.
-
Artifact discovery leads to special dig at Anderson Farm Museum
A team of archaeologists wrapped up their dig at the Anderson Farm Museum on Friday afternoon. They searched the grounds for roughly four days after the discovery of some artifacts near the property's milk barn.