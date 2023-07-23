'My dreams have come true': B.C. drag clown Jimbo crowned winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Victoria, B.C.-based drag performer Jimbo is seen in a photo posted on social media. (Image credit: @jimbothedragclown/Instagram) Victoria, B.C.-based drag performer Jimbo is seen in a photo posted on social media. (Image credit: @jimbothedragclown/Instagram)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario