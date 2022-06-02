Museum plans, Falcon's return, Horgan's F-bomb highlights of B.C. legislature session

Premier John Horgan answers questions during a news conference in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, March 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Premier John Horgan answers questions during a news conference in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, March 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario