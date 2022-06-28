Multiple people shot amid attempted bank robbery in Saanich

Several people have been shot amid an attempted bank robbery in Saanich, B.C.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area around the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street early Tuesday afternoon.

Witness Brenda Boyd tells CTV News she was walking near the intersection of Shelbourne and Pear streets when she heard at least 25 gunshots around 11:30 a.m.

She said a police officer, who was hiding behind bushes, yelled to her to leave the area immediately.

Boyd also said she saw at least three people being taken away on stretchers into waiting ambulances.

Another witness said he was in a nearby bike shop when he saw "two policemen get shot" and saw another person lying on the ground in a parking lot.

"It was just terrible," Fabien Cousineau said. "They were dragging policemen behind a police van."

Traffic was still being diverted from the area shortly after noon.

"Officers responded to a report of armed suspects at a bank in the 3600-blk of Shelbourne St.," Saanich police said in a statement on their Twitter account at 12:06 p.m. "There was an exchange of gunfire. Multiple people have been injured. Please continue to avoid the area."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Police were called to the Shelbourne Plaza area late Tuesday morning. (CTV News)