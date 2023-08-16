Multiple fires that closed Malahat highway 'very suspicious'

A series of brush fires that forced officials to close a section of the Malahat highway on Tuesday night have been deemed suspicious.

The first reports came in to 911 dispatchers just before 7 p.m., saying multiple fires were evident from the highway near the Split Rock lookout and the Malahat Skywalk turnoff.

Deputy chief Glenn Cooper of Malahat Fire Rescue says four separate fires were discovered in total, spread out across roughly half a kilometre of roadway.

"This can happen multiple ways; it can be a chain dragging on a vehicle and setting off sparks," Cooper said. "But due to the location of them, zero winds at the time and everything else, it's very suspicious."

The fire investigation has been turned over to the Shawnigan Lake RCMP, the deputy fire chief said.

Firefighters from Mill Bay and two fast-attack crews from the B.C. Wildfire Service assisted in extinguishing the flames.

The highway reopened to single-lane traffic by 9 p.m. and fully reopened to traffic around 10 p.m.

"The fact that somebody could have done this intentionally is quite alarming," Cooper said.

Anyone with dashcam video from the portion of the highway after 6:40 p.m. Tuesday is asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP.