Mounties seize drugs, weapons in View Royal traffic stop

Officers seized approximately 10 ounces of suspected cocaine, five ounces of suspected methamphetamine, several suspected fentanyl pills, and more than $2,000 cash, according to police. Officers also seized bear spray, brass knuckles, a collapsible baton and several knives from within the truck, police said. (RCMP) Officers seized approximately 10 ounces of suspected cocaine, five ounces of suspected methamphetamine, several suspected fentanyl pills, and more than $2,000 cash, according to police. Officers also seized bear spray, brass knuckles, a collapsible baton and several knives from within the truck, police said. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario