Mounties seek theft suspects in the Comox Valley

Mounties are asking the public for help identifying two people suspected of stealing backpacks at a wharf in the Comox Valley.

The RCMP say the backpacks were stolen from Fisherman’s Wharf in Comox on June 14.

Two young people left their backpacks on the wharf at approximately 5:30 p.m. while they were fishing.

When they returned, their backpacks were gone, according to police.

The Comox Valley RCMP released a surveillance image on Tuesday that shows two people walking away with the backpacks, police said.

"We take incidents like this seriously, especially when they impact local youth who should feel safe in our community," Comox Valley RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni said in a statement.

"We are counting on the public to assist with identifying these suspects so that we can move our investigation forward and potentially get these backpacks back to their owners."

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.