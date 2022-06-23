Mounties seek man accused of inappropriately touching underage girls near Victoria

Mounties are asking the public for help identifying a man who they say "inappropriately touched" two underage girls at a restaurant in Central Saanich, B.C.

In a statement Wednesday evening, police said the incident happened in the 2400-block of Mt. Newton Cross Rd on June 13.

The RCMP say the man briefly spoke with two girls in the restaurant that afternoon before touching them.

The man then left in a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck with damage to the chrome running boards on the right side.

Police are looking for a white man, approximately 40 years old with a thin build and short, light hair.

He was wearing a faded green baseball hat, eye glasses, blue jeans, a long-sleeved shirt and grey and blue Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.