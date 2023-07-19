Mounties seek 3 men suspected of fraud at Comox Valley Canadian Tire store

Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking the public for help identifying three men suspected of stealing more than $4,500 worth of welding tools from a Canadian Tire on Canada Day.

The Comox Valley RCMP say the men were captured on surveillance video in the Canadian Tire store in Courtenay, removing expensive items from their boxes and putting them in the boxes of cheaper items.

Police say the men then paid for the cheaper merchandise and left the store with the more expensive tools.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.