Mounties release video of suspect in Langford shooting

Mounties have released a short video of a man they say is a suspect in a shooting last month outside a Langford bike park.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls from residents in the Irwin Road area around 12:25 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Callers reported hearing two to three loud bangs near the entrance to the Jordie Lunn Bike Park at 2990 Irwin Rd.

One witness told police they encountered a lone man who was brandishing a gun in the area, the RCMP said in a release one day after the shooting.

There were no injuries reported.

Responding officers secured several blocks around the bike park. Police dogs were deployed and uncovered bullet casings at a nearby construction site, police said.

The West Shore RCMP's serious crimes unit is investigating and officers have canvassed the area to track down witnesses and surveillance video.

On Monday, the West Shore RCMP released a seven-second video of the suspect, who is described as a white man, between 40 and 50 years old, who stands approximately 6'1" tall and weighs between 250 and 300 pounds.

The man was wearing a white shirt, light-coloured pants, a baseball cap and light-coloured shoes, police said.

He was last seen heading eastbound on Irwin Road but has not been located.

"Do not approach the suspect yourself," police urged in a release Monday.

"The motive and specific actions of the suspect in this matter remain unknown and under investigation," said Insp. Stephen Rose of the West Shore RCMP.

"Investigators are working hard to identify this suspect and are requesting the public's assistance in this matter."

Police say there have been no other reports of guns being discharged in the area.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has additional images of him is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.