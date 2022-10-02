Mounties condemn teens' attempts at 'vigilante justice' against homeless in Campbell River

Mounties in Campbell River took to Facebook Saturday to express their frustration with teenagers "seeking to incite members of the community's homeless population" in the city's downtown core.

In a statement posted on their page, Campbell River RCMP said they were called downtown Friday night to deal with teens, "predominantly in pickups," trying to start fights with homeless people.

"Police are not blind to the frustration that is being caused by the crime that accompanies homeless-addiction issues, but clearly this type of vigilante justice is not an effective way to deal with the community’s social ills and simply adds to them," police said in their statement.

Mounties said most of the teenagers – none of whom were of legal drinking age – were "highly intoxicated," adding that several people "were apprehended by police," and the investigation is ongoing.

“It truly was the saddest of situations: A group of privileged youth taking on some of our town's least privileged and hoping to provoke a street war," said Const. Maury Tyre, in the Facebook post.

"In recent weeks, similar events have occurred where jacked up pickups have chased and egged the homeless and thrown rocks. The property crimes that are committed due to addiction are an excessive problem, yes, and homeless camps in the downtown core do look dreadful. But attacking the homeless only encourages them to arm themselves and makes the situation infinitely more dangerous as the drug-induced paranoia can lead many to believe that any citizen passing by is out to get them. Quite frankly, our community is better than this, and these young people should be ashamed of their actions."

Anyone with information related to Friday night's incidents should call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286- 6221, police said.