Mounties appeal for information in Port Alberni murder case

Homicide investigators in Port Alberni, B.C., say they believe there are people in the community who have information about the killing of a 35-year-old man and have yet to come forward to police.

The body of Terrance Mack was found in an apartment in the 3200-block of 3rd Avenue on May 4, 2021. Police said the man had been dead for some time before neighbours alerted officers to the scene.

"This investigation has pressed on over the last 15 months; officers have followed up each lead and are confident in the theory that Terrance’s death was a homicide," the Port Alberni RCMP said in a news release Friday.

"Officers believe that more people within the West Coast communities have information about Terrance’s murder."

Port Alberni RCMP Const. Richard Johns said investigators are hoping to speak with anyone with information on the killing to "bring closure to those who have been impacted."