Mountie struck, police vehicles damaged by motorcyclist near Duncan

Mounties with British Columbia's highway patrol unit are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an officer was struck by a motorcycle near Duncan, causing minor injuries.

Police say the incident happened on July 7 in a construction zone on the Trans-Canada Highway near Mount Sicker Road.

Traffic officers had been conducting enforcement farther north on the highway at approximately 5 p.m. when a speeding motorcycle illegally passed several vehicles, including two marked police vehicles.

A statement from the highway patrol unit says officers did not pursue the motorcycle out of concern for public safety. The officers radioed to their colleagues to alert them of the motorcyclist.

Twenty minutes later, the motorcycle was spotted by officers conducting traffic enforcement near the Mount Sicker Road intersection.

Police say the motorcyclist was again passing vehicles illegally when officers decided to halt traffic through the construction zone.

A uniformed officer raised his hand to signal to the motorcyclist to stop when police say the motorcycle accelerated and hit the officer, knocking him to the ground.

The motorcycle then struck and damaged two police vehicles before fleeing the scene at high speed, police said.

Police did not provide a description of the motorcycle or the rider.

"Failing to stop when directed to do so puts police, motorcyclists, and/or other road users at risk for serious injury and harm," Holly Turton, chief superintendent of the B.C. Highway Patrol, said in the statement.

"When police signal for you to pull over please follow this direction as required."

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the motorcycle or who has information about the rider to contact the Parksville detachment of the highway patrol at 250-954-2950.