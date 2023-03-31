Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with car in Nanaimo

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital in Victoria after a crash with a vehicle in Nanaimo.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Fifth Street, according to the Nanaimo RCMP.

Mounties say the investigation is in its early stages, but the preliminary belief is that the driver of the car, an older model Hyundai, was driving down Howard Avenue when she stopped at a stop sign at the intersection.

After stopping, she continued through the intersection, at which point the car collided with the motorcycle that was heading east along Fifth Street.

Police say the 23-year-old motorcycle rider was taken to hospital in Nanaimo before being airlifted to Victoria

Meanwhile, the 70-year-old driver of the Hyundai was uninjured in the crash "but left shaken," according to the RCMP. She remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.

Police say drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the crash on the part of the driver. The motorcycle’s speed may have played a role, but that has not been confirmed, Mounties say.

The intersection was closed for several hours Thursday night as police reviewed the scene. Both vehicles were towed from the area.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.