Vancouver Island

    • Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near Sooke

    RCMP

    A 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.

    Mounties were called to the collision near Jordan River, west of Sooke, around 12:40 p.m. Sunday

    A statement from the Sooke RCMP says the pickup truck was travelling westbound in the 11000-block of West Coast Road when the driver attempted to make a left turn into a campground.

    The motorcyclist, who was travelling behind the truck, attempted to pass the vehicle in the oncoming lane when he collided with the turning truck.

    The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say criminality has been ruled out in the crash. The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death.

    Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba

    Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    • LIVE UPDATES

      LIVE UPDATES Polls closed, results start to roll in for election day in Manitoba

      Polls are closed and results are coming in what will be a historic election for the province. The Progressive Conservatives' Heather Stefanson is looking to become the first woman elected premier, while the NDP's Wab Kinew is looking to become the province's first First Nation premier. Follow along for live updates on candidates, voting information and results.

    Kitchener

    Regina

    Barrie

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News