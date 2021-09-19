Motorcycle stolen 'in broad daylight' outside Nanaimo mall, police say
Police in Nanaimo are investigating after a motorcycle was stolen "in broad daylight" at a mall in the city.
The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at Country Club Mall, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.
The suspect, who police described as a man "of smaller stature," was seen on surveillance video wheeling the motorcycle through the parking lot between Best Buy and Great Canadian Oil Change, police said.
Police describe the stolen motorcycle as "a black 2007 Suzuki DZR400 with a gold-coloured aftermarket exhaust." The bike was last seen with the BC licence plate Z61385.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the theft or has information about it to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and cite file number 2021-34966.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Race remains very close between Liberals and Conservatives on eve of 44th federal election: Nanos
On the eve of the 44th federal election, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives remains very close, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau maintains a slight advantage over Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole when it comes to preferred prime minister.
Liberal push to make election a referendum on pandemic only partly successful
The federal election campaign entered its final hours with party leaders making last-minute appeals in whirlwind tours of swing ridings, all while still trying to convince voters to buy into their version of what this vote is all about.
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' top Emmy Awards
'The Crown' has won the best drama series Emmy Award, while Apple TV's 'Ted Lasso' took best comedy series honours.
Alberta's new proof-of-vaccination cards can be easily edited, residents say
Albertans needing proof they're vaccinated against COVID-19 were able to download cards from the province's website on Sunday, but almost right away some residents said they were easily able to edit them.
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
Human remains found in Wyoming are 'consistent' with description of Gabby Petito, FBI says
Human remains discovered in Teton County, Wyoming, on Sunday are 'consistent with the description of' missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, FBI officials said in a news conference.
'Waning immunity?' Experts say term leads to false understanding of COVID-19 vaccines
The idea of waning immunity has picked up steam in recent weeks, with some countries using it to justify rolling out third-dose COVID-19 vaccine boosters to their populations. But immunologists say the concept has been largely misunderstood.
Half of Canadians support employers mandating COVID-19 booster shots, poll finds
Around half of surveyed Canadians say they support employers mandating COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for their employees, a new poll finds, with Canadians 55 and older being the most in favour.
Vancouver
-
Proof of vaccination: Social media video shows customer arguing with staff, other customers at B.C. restaurant
Social media video appears to show a woman arguing with staff and other customers at a B.C. restaurant about the province's proof of vaccination requirements, describing the enforcement as "tyranny."
-
Battlegrounds in B.C. could swing the balance of power in election
As polls close across the country Monday evening and the vote tally begins, a handful of tight races in British Columbia could determine which party seizes power, or whether Canada will have a minority or majority government.
-
'Exhausted, overworked and facing brutal criticism': B.C. health authority appeals for patience, vaccination amid staffing crisis
A B.C. health authority is sounding the alarm about a staffing crisis in one one of its hospitals.
Edmonton
-
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
-
Community of Hinton, Alta., mourns loss of mother and her 16-month-old
Jerry Melvin, a resident of Hinton for 65 years, gently placed a teddy bear at a growing makeshift memorial outside an apartment complex in the community Sunday afternoon.
-
Inspiring women to become firefighters, giving them a taste of the job
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services hosted a weekend camp, hoping to inspire women to want to join the service and show them that they can.
Calgary
-
Experts watching three Calgary ridings on eve of 2021 election day
All but one of the province's 34 ridings were painted blue in 2019, but when Albertans vote Monday, many believe this time around could be different.
-
Growing division within the UCP could spark a leadership review: political scientist
With many political watchers saying division is growing within United Conservative Party circles, some feel a leadership review could be on the way for Premier Jason Kenney.
-
'We are celebrating his life': Couple giving friends and family the chance to say goodbye
An Airdrie couple held a celebration of life after one of them received news his cancer had progressed.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her child to fly internationally unsupervised
An Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her 11-year-old son to board an international flight without supervision and fly home alone.
-
Important things to know with three days until Ontario's vaccine certificate program
With just days to go before Ontario's vaccine certificate program comes into effect there are some important things to know about how it will work.
-
Toronto police name 27-year-old man shot and killed in Regent Park
Toronto police have identified the man killed when four suspects opened fire in Regent Park Saturday evening.
Montreal
-
Now it's your turn: Canadians to head for the polls
It's the moment we've all been waiting for — the polls for 2021's federal election will close Monday, Sept. 20.
-
Legault refuses to speak to media at CAQ leadership convention, boasts about nationalist credentials
Premier Francois Legault sees his government as a bulwark against radical elements in society, including all those who oppose health measures and vaccination against COVID-19.
-
Liberals, Conservatives in dead heat as parties make final push on eve of election day: Nanos
As the federal party leaders make their final push to Canadian voters, new polling data suggests that the Liberals and the Conservatives are in a dead heat.
Atlantic
-
Polls open Monday following interesting summertime pandemic election
As the federal election winds down, experts say it's been an interesting campaign, and the results should be equally interesting Monday night as many across the Maritimes will be watching closely.
-
Worker at Northwood long-term care home in Halifax tests positive for COVID-19
A case of COVID-19 has been linked to Northwood, the long-term care home in Halifax that was the epicentre of the virus during the first wave of the pandemic.
-
Imams ask Conservative candidate to quit over poor follow-up on apology for posts
The Canadian Council of Imams says the Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia's Central Nova riding must resign because his apology for Islamophobic media posts was an insincere attempt at damage control.
Winnipeg
-
Growing ‘anger and resentment’ prompts message from Winkler police chief
As southern Manitoba grapples with low vaccination rates and adherence to public health orders, City of Winkler officials are warning conflict in the community is at an all-time high.
-
House fire caused by unattended cooking: WFPS
A house fire believed to have been caused by unattended cooking has left a St. Vital area home with fire, smoke and water damage.
-
Historic human remains found at dam site: Peguis First Nation Chief
A First Nation chief said the discovery of human remains at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam site in Lockport, Man. is further evidence of the dark history between Indigenous People and colonial policy.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Saskatchewan broke three records Sunday as it reported the highest number of daily new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions to date.
-
Canada votes: Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot on Monday
Millions of Canadians will cast a vote in the federal election on Monday. In Saskatoon voting is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
-
Prince Albert police investigating after man found dead
A 25-year-old man was found dead after Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) responded to a call of a disturbance on Sunday.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Saskatchewan broke three records Sunday as it reported the highest number of daily new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions to date.
-
Federal election 2021: Get to know southern Sask. candidates
Here’s a look at seven southern Saskatchewan federal ridings and their candidates for the 2021 federal election.
-
Canada votes: Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot on Monday
Millions of Canadians will cast a vote in the federal election on Monday. In Saskatoon voting is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
London
-
'I lost a good friend to cancer this week': Participants honour loved ones in 41st annual Terry Fox Run
For the second consecutive year during the pandemic, walkers and runners did the annual Terry Fox Run without any pomp and circumstance.
-
Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 23 new COVID-19 cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday.
-
48-hour marathon fundraiser brings in nearly $40,000 in honour of late sister
A Huron County woman has completed a grueling marathon and surpassed her fundraising goal by a mile.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Sault officer in hospital, SIU investigates fatal police-involved shooting of 19-year-old man
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is currently investigating a fatal police-involved shooting of a 19-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie. Officials say an officer was shot after being called to a domestic situation early Sunday morning.
-
OPP issue warning on ‘TEC’ stamped Percocet in West Parry Sound
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in West Parry Sound are warning of pills circulating in the area they say resemble Percocet.
-
Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on in Northern Ontario
In 1980, Fox set off on his run across Canada raising money for cancer research. Decades later, people are still walking and running for the cause.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 protocols voters in Waterloo Region can expect on Election Day
As Canadians prepare to head to the polls on Monday, a number of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will change the way voters cast their ballots.
-
Police investigating reports University of Guelph students had their drinks spiked
Police are investigating reports of female students possibly having their drinks spiked with an unknown substance at the University of Guelph.
-
Waterloo man with cerebral palsy finishes Terry Fox Run
A Waterloo man with cerebral palsy was celebrating Sunday, after he successfully completed the Terry Fox Run.