Mother of baby found dead in Victoria located, receiving medical care
Victoria police say the mother of a newborn baby who was found dead in a Victoria parking lot on Wednesday has been located and is receiving medical care.
On Thursday, police said they were searching for the mother out of concern for her wellbeing.
The baby was found in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in the 700-block of Bay Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police believe that the baby was born recently, possibly in the area where it was found.
An autopsy completed Friday morning determined that the baby died of natural causes, according to VicPD.
"The circumstances are still under investigation by VicPD’s Major Crimes Unit and further details cannot be shared at this time," said Victoria police in a release Friday.
VicPD notes that it offers psychological health supports to all officers and staff members through its critical incident stress management and peer support teams.
Nicole Andrews, an outreach worker for young parents at the Cridge Centre for the Family in Victoria, called the incident "devastating" on Thursday.
"I'm sure that the circumstances were quite horrible for this woman to feel that was how she had to solve the situation that she found herself in," Andrews said at the time.
"There needs to be consequences for the actions but we need to understand why it occurred and what resources she was lacking, what the situation was, before there are consequences."
With files from CTV News Vancouver Island's Todd Coyne
