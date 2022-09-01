More unhoused people arriving in Victoria from Vancouver, outreach workers say

People who work with Victoria's homeless community say dozens of new faces have arrived in the city, many of whom came from Vancouver.

"We've definitely seen more of that and folks indicating that things were getting a little too hectic or busy over there," said Jordan Cooper director of services with Our Place Society.

Clashes between police and unhoused people have been on the rise in Vancouver, as encampments in the city were recently ordered to come down.

"If there’s a lot of police attention, which is happening right now in Vancouver, people start to feel unsafe and they want to move somewhere else where they’re not being harassed as much or they don’t risk going to jail," said Grant MacKenzie, director of communications with Our Place.

SECOND WAVE

About two weeks ago, Our Place reported a wave of new arrivals in Victoria, some of whom were preying on the city's vulnerable community by selling drugs.

McKenzie says conflicts caused by that small migration have since calmed down.

"We’re seeing a second wave of people, which are less the predators and more people who need services," he told CTV News on Wednesday.

A Vancouver Outreach group says another wave of arrivals isn't necessarily surprising, given conditions on the Lower Mainland.

"How are people going to figure out where they’re going to rest their head at night if they’re constantly being told no matter where they go, they aren’t welcome?" said Nicole Mucci with Union Gospel Mission on Aug. 19.

The Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness says it's also noticed more people coming to Victoria from Vancouver.

The coalition thinks one factor may be people wanting to maintain a sense of community.

"There is community in wherever people are. There’s street community," said Janine Theobald with the coalition.

"Some people need a change; some people need to move for safety. There’s all sorts of reasons why anyone might move," she said.

Our Place says while there's been a recent rise in demand for services, there's still fewer people on the streets of Victoria now than there were two years ago.

"Yeah, it’s a strained system, but whether they’re looking for those services in Vancouver or Victoria, they’re people who need help," said Cooper.

Staff at Our Place say people could be helped more easily if there were homes available for everyone.