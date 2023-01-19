More than 300 cruise ships expected to dock in Victoria in 2023

Locals in Victoria gathered to welcome Holland America's Koningsdam and its more than 1,200 passengers to the city's cruise ship dock at Ogden Point Saturday morning. April 9, 2022. (CTV News) Locals in Victoria gathered to welcome Holland America's Koningsdam and its more than 1,200 passengers to the city's cruise ship dock at Ogden Point Saturday morning. April 9, 2022. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open

The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m., the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole at the Australian Open, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario