More than 300 cruise ships expected to dock in Victoria in 2023

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority has released its draft cruise ship schedule for 2023, which could see a record-breaking number of cruises arrive in the city.

The draft schedule estimates that 330 ships will come to Victoria between April and October, bringing with them an estimated 850,000 passengers.

Last year, the GVHA said a record-setting 329 ships docked in Victoria after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those ships brought 715,000 passengers to B.C.'s capital, including the city's nine-millionth cruise ship passenger.

The GVHA says the cruise industry is not only important for bringing tourists to the city, but inspires cruise passengers to return after their visit.

A survey commissioned by the harbour authority found that 53 per cent of respondents said they would return to Victoria within the next five years, and that 73 per cent of those respondents would also visit other areas of Vancouver Island.

Jeff Bray, the CEO of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, says the cruise industry also supports local workers during its peak season.

"From gelato and coffee shops to pubs and our amazing retail options, the money spent by cruise passengers support hundreds of jobs in our downtown core," he said in a release Thursday.

Looking forward, the GVHA says it's still working on developing shore power in Victoria and securing funding from the federal government to help launch those projects.

Shore power would allow visiting cruise ships to turn off their engines and plug into local electricity, which would lower emissions.

"As cruise tourism continues, so does our commitment to sustainability and the environment," said GVHA board chair Christine Willow.

"GVHA recently hired a sustainability manager who will evaluate and guide our sustainability efforts," she said.

The draft cruise ship schedule for the 2023 season can be found on the GVHA website.