More than 100 shipping containers fell from crippled cargo ship off B.C. coast

Victoria -

The severity of a marine disaster off Vancouver Island is far worse than first reported, according to internal coast guard communications obtained by CTV News.

The emails sent on Tuesday evening show the vessel's owner underestimated the number of shipping containers that fell from the vessel during a storm.

Originally, the Canadian Coast Guard reported that 40 containers fell from the ship in heavy seas and high winds, but now it appears there are more than 100 containers are drifting off Vancouver Island.

"The owner now believes that 109 containers were lost in the initial event," one email says.

The email also says that only two of the containers are believed to have dangerous goods inside them.

In a situation update late Wednesday morning, the coast guard confirmed that more than 100 containers were lost.

"It has now been determined that 106 containers fell overboard, not 40 as originally estimated via aircraft observation shortly after the incident," the coast guard said.

The stricken Zim Kingston vessel continues to be anchored off Victoria.

'CONTAINERS WILL HAVE ALREADY SUNK OR WILL SINK'

Shortly after the containers slipped overboard, the vessel also suffered a serious fire inside containers on the ship. The fire continues to smoulder in containers at the bottom of a large stack.

The last time one of the drifting containers was spotted by a tracking flight was on Oct. 24 when the container was near Hesquiat Peninsula, northwest of Tofino, the communications show.

Due to vents on the containers that allow water in, the coast guard does not expect any of the boxes will be recovered.

“It is command speculation that containers will have already sunk or will sink," a coast guard email says. "Command speculation does not expect any containers to be found / recovered at this point."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.