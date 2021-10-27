More than 100 shipping containers fell from crippled cargo ship off B.C. coast

The flames initially spread to 10 containers after another 40 fell overboard in choppy waters on Friday. The fire on the MV Zim Kingston was mostly under control by Sunday afternoon. (Canadian Coast Guard) The flames initially spread to 10 containers after another 40 fell overboard in choppy waters on Friday. The fire on the MV Zim Kingston was mostly under control by Sunday afternoon. (Canadian Coast Guard)

Top Stories