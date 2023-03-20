More than 100 B.C. First Nations participating in youth basketball tournament in Nanaimo
More than 1,200 youth basketball players sang and danced their way into Frank Crane Arena on Sunday night for the opening ceremony of the Junior All Native Tournament.
Kate Good, one of the event's organizers, found herself emotional at the spectacle and, when the lights eventually came back up and the fog cleared, she took a moment to herself to soak it all in.
“It's been a lot of work put into this and it's not all me, man. This is beyond me,” said Good, who got choked up again recounting the ceremonies a day later. “There's a big team behind me that's really been supportive this whole entire time and I'm grateful for it.
“All I want is for our youth to know that they're important and that we are going to do this for them every year, year after year.”
Hosted by Snuneymuxw First Nation, the Junior All Native Tournament (JANT) began play on Monday with basketball players from more than 100 First Nations across British Columbia competing in several venues in Nanaimo and surrounding communities. Organizers said that it's the largest youth tournament of its kind to date.
Good, who is a member of the Snuneymuxw First Nation's band council, said that it was gratifying to see a kind of normalcy return after COVID-19 regulations made events like the tournament impossible.
“The stands were full, the floor was full,” Good said of the 2,400-seat arena that hosted the ceremony. “Just looking around at all the people with their love of the sport. Even elderly people, like 92 years old, coming because he's gone to every single solitary JANT for years except for when COVID hit.
“This is a tradition for a lot of people. Everybody looks forward to it.”
Isaac Thomas, the under-17 boys coach of Snuneymuxw Native Sons and another member of the band's council, was one of the final people to walk on the arena's floor as a member of the host team. He said he was also moved by seeing so many Indigenous people in one place, celebrating their culture.
“They got to see, they got to hear, they got to feel, and in most cases they even got to touch the drums,” said Thomas. “When you hear the drum, in any region of our province or in the country for that fact, the sacred meaning of the drum and the song starts it's really cleansing. It's a cleansing, it's a healing.
“When the beat of the drum starts to take over and the songs start to lift up, it's definitely a cleansing moment, a heartfelt moment, from village to village. It was really heartfelt. Everybody was on their feet.”
According to the Coaching Association of Canada, between 40 and 48 per cent of Canadian children and adolescents have had mental health issues following the pandemic. Good and Thomas were both excited to see Indigenous youth once again playing and, hopefully, making friends from across the province.
“It was very apparent that adults were struggling, taking time off work, but how did our kids respond? How did we allow our kids to respond?” asked Good. “So this is kind of an outlet, because we know physical activity, outdoors and whatnot, is so good for our youth to build on.”
Thomas agreed.
“To be able to have the green light to host and have these tournaments and bring some normalcy back to the youth is hugely important,” he said. “To continue the tournaments from coast to coast is a wonderful thing.”
He added that because of the size of the tournament - every player has a parent, coach, or other family member accompanying them - the JANT is a larger celebration of Indigenous culture, with the participants able to honour the similarities and differences between their peoples.
“We get to share our culture, they get to share their culture, have some war on the floor, potlatch at night, war on the floor again, potlatch, again,” said Thomas. “It's a beautiful thing to be able to network, especially for the athletes.
“There's great importance and healing in terms of networking and making lifelong friendships.”
The tournament continues all week, finishing Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2023.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
'Targeted inflation relief' coming in 2023 federal budget, Freeland says
The coming 2023 federal budget will 'exercise fiscal restraint' while also making 'significant' investments in health and building Canada's clean economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
1 dead after triple shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall in Toronto on Monday afternoon.
'Absolutely disgusting': B.C. councillor speaks out after Sikh international student swarmed, beaten
An international student was swarmed and beaten by a group of people who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to a local politician.
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
Zellers opening inside Hudson’s Bay stores in Ontario, Alberta this week
Hudson’s Bay will open the first 12 Zellers locations inside existing Ontario and Alberta department stores this Thursday.
'This is also our war': Polish minister on sending jets to Ukraine
When asked about how Poland came to the decision to send Ukraine jets to aid in its conflict against Russia, Polish health minister Adam Niedzielski said: 'The most important issue for us is that this is also our war.'
'Nickelback' peptide may have kickstarted life on Earth, scientists say
Life on Earth may have had a rockin' start, according to scientists who say a simple peptide known as 'Nickelback' could have sparked life on the planet.
Vancouver
-
SZA fan gets escorted out of Vancouver concert after refusing to stop dancing in the aisles
Security guards escorted a man out of Vancouver’s Rogers Arena before U.S. singer SZA took the stage Sunday night, after he apparently refused to stop dancing in the aisles.
-
Taxi driver injured, cab stolen in North Vancouver carjacking
Police in North Vancouver are seeking witnesses to the carjacking of a taxi Saturday.
-
Burnaby scuttles controversial proposal to build waste facility in parkland
City councillors in Burnaby, B.C., have abandoned a controversial proposal that would have seen parkland paved over for a green recycling and organic waste facility.
Edmonton
-
5 killed, boy seriously injured, in northern Alberta crash
Five people were killed in a crash in northern Alberta Sunday evening. One person – a five-year-old boy – survived and was airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition, RCMP say.
-
Regimental funeral for fallen Edmonton police officers scheduled for next Monday
The Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest next Monday.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid in fatal northeast Edmonton assault
An autopsy confirmed a 44-year-old found in the driver's seat of a vehicle after a crash in the city's northeast died from stab wounds.
Toronto
-
1 dead after triple shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall in Toronto on Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario's sick day program expires next week. Here's what we know
Ontario’s temporary sick day program is set to expire at the end of March and officials remain tight lipped over whether they will extend the program, saying instead the policy has 'filled its purpose' and remains 'status quo.'
-
'Cheap quality': Ontario woman says dresses she ordered online look completely different in real life
An Ontario woman wanted to order dresses online for her and her mother to attend her daughter’s baptism.
Calgary
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Royal Oak.
-
1 injured in possible shooting at Lethbridge home
Lethbridge police blocked off a home in response to reports of a possible shooting on Monday.
-
'Emergency' scams on the rise in Airdrie, Alta.
RCMP at one southern Alberta detachment say they have received a larger number of reports of 'emergency scams,' also known as 'grandparent scams,' in the past couple of weeks.
Montreal
-
6 missing after Old Montreal fire 'probably still in the rubble': Police
Officials are still looking for victims after a fire ripped through a building in Old Montreal last week, killing at least one person. At a press conference Monday morning, spokespersons for the Montreal police and Montreal fire department said six people are still missing. They come from various locations in Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.
-
'Everyone's devastated': Friends say neuroscientist, 31, missing in Old Montreal fire
A 31-year-old neuroscientist is believed to be among the six people missing after a massive fire in Old Montreal last week. An Wu was staying at the heritage building on Place d'Youville to attend a conference, according to friends and family.
-
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
Atlantic
-
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
-
N.S. government offering nurses $10,000 bonuses to keep them in public health system
Front-line nurses who are working for publicly-funded employers in Nova Scotia will receive a bonus of up to $10,000, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Monday.
-
Spring equinox arrives Monday evening, marking first day of season
The spring (vernal) equinox arrives at 6:24 p.m. on Monday. The equinox is the time of the year when the position of the sun passes south to north over the equator.
Winnipeg
-
Gimli eyes short-term rental regulations
The rural municipality posted a notice on its website Monday announcing it will be developing a strategy to regulate short-term rentals.
-
'It's very frustrating': Exchange District businesses upset over surprise road closure
The surprise closure of an Exchange District street has business owners looking for answers on why they weren't given any notice.
-
Man stabbed with hypodermic needle at restaurant: police
A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed a stranger with a hypodermic needle while they were waiting in line to order food at a restaurant.
Kitchener
-
Inquest into death of Kitchener man shot and killed by police begins
Nearly eight years after 20-year-old Beau Baker was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, an inquest into the Kitchener man’s death is now getting underway.
-
'BORGs' abound at Waterloo St. Patrick’s Day, but what are they?
A new youth binge-drinking trend was on display in the streets of Waterloo’s university district Friday.
-
Atypical winter sees weather records tested as Waterloo region residents welcome spring
Monday marks the first day of spring, and if you’ve found yourself wondering why this winter seemed a bit different weather-wise from past years, there are a few reasons.
Regina
-
'It’s toxic': Why some experts say new Experience Regina slogans go too far
Mixed reviews continue to roll in days after Experience Regina delivered new campaign slogans that lean into the double entendre of the capital city’s name.
-
RPS asking public for help with investigation into theft with weapon
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public's help with an investigation into an alleged theft with a weapon on Saturday.
-
Sustainable agriculture partnership will see $485M invested in Sask.: Province
A new federal/provincial deal will see a total of $485 million invested over the next five years to assist with sustainable agricultural projects in Saskatchewan.
Barrie
-
Real estate market on the upswing after challenging year
Market trends in Simcoe County show an increase in viewings and buyers re-entering the market after key interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada warded off many last year.
-
Impaired driving trial begins for man accused in deadly head-on Highway 12 collision in 2020
The trial of Sigfrid Stahn, accused of being impaired and causing a deadly head-on collision on Highway 12 in Waubaushene nearly three years ago, began Monday.
-
Highway 400 crash in Barrie sends one person to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Barrie that snarled traffic.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fans spent over $200,000 at sold-out Blades game concession
SaskTel Centre staff are still recuperating from Sunday’s sold-out game between the Regina Pats and Saskatoon Blades.
-
Prince Albert police seize 31 kilograms of cocaine and $55,000 in record drug bust
Prince Albert police say the largest-ever drug bust in the city occurred after a major investigation.
-
Top-selling Sask. realtors faked paperwork to get mortgages approved for clients, police say
A fraud scheme involving fake documents used to qualify for a mortgage has been linked to two Saskatoon real estate agents.
Northern Ontario
-
Another southern Ont. snowmobiler dies in crash on a northern trail
Another southern Ontario resident in their 30s has died following a snowmobile crash in the northern region.
-
Elliot Lake cancels drag race event, cites lack of interest, economic losses
Elliot Lake has cancelled the Northern Shore Drag Race, which has been going on for the past two decades and typically draws hundreds of vehicles and a thousand people.
-
Sudbury police say vehicle was travelling 170 km/h in 80 km/h zone
A young driver from Espanola has been charged with stunt driving following a recent incident in the early morning hours in Sudbury.