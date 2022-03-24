More than 1,000 shipyard workers may go on strike amid labour dispute in Esquimalt, B.C.

Hundreds of workers in Esquimalt, B.C., could be hitting the picket lines after unionized employees of Seaspan Victoria met Thursday to potentially approve a strike.

As many as 1,400 workers from 11 different trade unions could take job action, ranging from boilermakers to electricians to sheet metal workers.

Members say they're upset with Seaspan's latest offer for a new contract, which they say would reduce breaks, adjust work weeks, and doesn't keep up with inflation.

"We want people to be able to keep on living the way they have been living, and not having to take a reduction," said union member Brody Smith.

Members also say they want to be paid the same as Seaspan employees in Vancouver.

"All we're asking for is a fair deal," said one worker Thursday.

Seaspan says a mediator is involved in the dispute.

"The company continues to bargain in good faith with union representatives and we remain optimistic for a resolution and resulting agreement," said Seaspan in a statement Thursday.

The results of Thursday's vote will be known to some of those involved on Thursday night, but will not be made public until Friday, after the B.C. Labour Relations Board has been notified.

Depending on how the company responds, a strike could begin late next week. More modest job actions are also on the table, such as refusal to work overtime, according to the unions.

Seaspan Victoria's operations include maintenance and repair for cruise ships and ferries, as well as work on frigates and submarines for Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

The navy base says it doesn't want to get in the middle of the dispute, and that it's investigating what a possible strike could mean for the base. It says a strike could result in adjusting work schedules and maintenance on its vessels.