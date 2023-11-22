'More kids are going hungry': Vancouver Island charities see surge in demand
A charity feeding kids in B.C. is seeing an unprecedented surge in demand, generating a waitlist for the first time to serve 17 communities.
“It means that more kids are going hungry,” says Backpack Buddies executive director Emily-Anne King. “Over half of our waitlist that we’re seeing is located here on Vancouver Island.”
Backpack Buddies says the cost of living is one part of the wave of requests, along with fewer services on the island.
“The northern part of Vancouver Island seems to see the most demand,” says King.
Port Hardy is one of the communities welcoming support. The mayor says the poverty level on the North Island is “very, very severe.”
Pat Corbett-Labatt says one of the challenges is a lack of agricultural land.
“We are working with the ministry of agriculture and food production to do an assessment of our land up here and see what we can do to make things different,” she says.
Backpack Buddies says one-in-five kids in British Columbia live in food insecurity – and the rate rises to one in two in some pockets of Vancouver Island.
It’s opened a new, larger warehouse in Central Saanich to help meet the demand.
“Honestly, we need donations. We need our community to really rally together and help us rise up to this demand. You know inflation is not only hitting our families -- it’s hitting our program,” says King. “Our monthly food bill is up almost $20,000 compared to this time last year. Apples are 60 per cent more per unit.”
NOT ALONE
Backpack Buddies isn’t the only organization speaking out about surges in customers. Food banks and other groups, such as CFAX Santa’s Anonymous, have also spoken out in recent months.
A University of Victoria policy expert says while their work is providing a critical service right now, it’s not a sustainable long-term solution.
“The answer that a lot of us are coming back to is we just need a more cohesive, better income support system in Canada and at the provincial level to address the gap that currently exists between people’s income and the affordability of food,” says UVic public health and social policy assistant professor Matthew Little.
He suggests tying assistance rates to inflation, which B.C.’s minister tasked with poverty reduction says is an idea that’s on the table – along with more.
“We are writing a new version of our poverty reduction strategy,” says Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Sheila Malcolmson.
As part of the work, she says the provincial government has heard from more than 10,000 people in B.C. – 70 per cent of whom have lived experience with poverty.
“We’re getting really good advice. Indexing the rate is one of the ideas that we’ve heard and it will be reflected amongst a lot of really good ideas in a report that will come out next month,” says Malcolmson.
New data from Statistics Canada shows the country’s annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent in October, down from nearly 4 per cent in September. People are still paying 5.4 per cent more for groceries.
“Ultimately what is going to bring better prices for Canadians is having more competition,” says federal Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.
B.C. minister Malcolmson says since the NDP formed government in 2017 -- it’s increased social assistance rates five times, doubled the seniors supplement, and made prescription contraception free.
“In all kinds of sectors we’ve been working to put more money in people’s pockets and as global inflation outstrips in some cases that increased income that people have, it means we continue for more ways to get direct help to the people in need,” says Malcolmson. “The impact of global inflation on the cost of food in particular has been a body-blow.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Violent clashes break out in Dublin after knife attack that injured 3 children, one seriously
Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalized.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius up for parole Friday, 10 years after a killing that shocked the world
Oscar Pistorius could be granted parole on Friday after spending nearly 10 years in prison for murder. It's the latest turn in the story of the double-amputee Olympic runner who was one of the world's most admired athletes before he killed his girlfriend by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door at his home.
Qatar says Gaza ceasefire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow 'as soon as possible'
A four-day ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas will begin Friday morning, Qatar said, a day later than originally announced, as negotiators worked out final details of the deal, which is to lead to the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Feds say 'no evidence of terrorism,' in bridge blast, criticize Poilievre for 'terrorist attack' remark
The federal government confirmed Thursday there is 'no evidence of terrorism at this time,' in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday, and are now accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for jumping to conclusions in raising the spectre of a 'terrorist attack,' early on.
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
Sask. authorities perplexed after entire house left in ditch
Conservation officers in Saskatchewan were left scratching their heads after an unusual case of apparent illegal dumping.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Police Board dismisses exclusion zone complaint from provincial watchdog
The Vancouver Police Board has dismissed a complaint alleging the Vancouver Police Department created an exclusion zone during the dismantling of numerous encampments along East Hastings Street.
-
B.C. minister's misplaced notes reveal proposal for 'big and shiny' affordability measure
The carbon tax – and a private note that fell into the wrong hands – dominated Question Period in the B.C. legislature Thursday.
-
'Steady decline' in Vancouver stranger assaults since 2021, police department report reveals
There has been a "steady decline" in random stranger assaults in Vancouver since 2021, according to an analysis of crime data that was quietly published by police, and which challenges the perception that the attacks have been a mounting public safety issue.
Edmonton
-
Players, picks, prospects – almost everything on the market for desperate Oilers: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers are willing to trade anything except for captain Connor McDavid, sniper Leon Draisaitl and this year's first-round pick, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
-
Edmonton paramedic believed killed in Ukraine was caring, humble: family
An Edmonton man was killed earlier this month while serving as a medic with the Ukrainian military, say family members who describe him as a caring and humble son, brother and husband.
-
Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety
Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar equipment and locations for another year.
Toronto
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
-
Bad Boy Furniture's $25M liquidation sale has already started. Here's what you need to know
Bad Boy Furniture has begun the process of clearing out $25 million in inventory as it restructures its business.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Calgary
-
Wildlife encounters prompt calls for waste bylaw in Bragg Creek
Bears are often spotted in Bragg Creek but the community has no rules about trash bins and that’s a big concern for some residents worried about wild animals becoming habituated to people.
-
Calgary cowgirl reflects on 'life changing' experience competing on 'Squid Game' reality show
An Alberta woman who competed on the new Netflix reality series 'Squid Game: The Challenge' says the experience was "life changing."
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Woman, 61, dies from stabbing in Laval; man arrested
Laval police say they have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was fatally stabbed at a home in Laval Thursday evening. A 31-year-old man was arrested and was set to be questioned by investigators later in the evening.
-
Quebec public sector strikes: Premier Legault says he's ready to increase the offer
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he's ready to increase his government's offer to striking public sector workers, but he says their unions have to show more flexibility.
-
Montreal police, STM reevaluating how they manage security in the metro
Montreal police and the STM have decided to re-evaluate security procedures in the metro system with the expected increase in the city's homeless population as winter approaches.
Atlantic
-
No government help for customers hit by N.S. fuel company's bankruptcy: premier
Nova Scotia's premier says his government won't be providing aid to customers who are out of pocket after a company they prepaid for furnace oil filed for bankruptcy last week.
-
'We don’t take it lightly': N.B. town hikes property taxes over 10 per cent
Residents in the Town of Salisbury, N.B., will see a significant property tax rate hike in 2024.
-
P.E.I. hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak
The Kings County Memorial Hospital in P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on its inpatient unit.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba introduces bill to temporarily lift provincial tax on fuel
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to temporarily lift the provincial tax on fuel.
-
Winnipeg-born actor starring in “Frasier” reboot
When Dr. Frasier Crane made his return to the small screen last month, with his signature bon mots and sarcasm, a Winnipeg-born actor was by his side.
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing 47-year-old woman; concerned for her well-being
Winnipeg police are concerned for the well-being of a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital becomes first in province to use AI screening technology for assessing low bone mineral density
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) is the first Ontario hospital to employ artificial intelligence (AI) screening technology for clinical use when it comes to assessing low bone mineral density (BMD).
Regina
-
'Making it barrier-free': Regina city council moves ahead with amendments to meet density targets
Regina city council is moving ahead with some bylaw amendments to make it easier for developers to build homes in an attempt to meet its density intensification targets faster.
-
Tim Reid's future at REAL in the hands of future board of directors, mayor says
Mayor Sandra Masters says Tim Reid's future at Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is up to the future board of directors that will be appointed by city council.
-
Mitakuyé Owâs’ā Centre unveiled in Regina's former Municipal Justice Building
The location formerly known as Municipal Justice Building in Regina has received some massive renovations – including a new name – readying the site to begin its second life as a community centre.
Barrie
-
Vehicle carrying chemicals catches fire in Springwater
Train traffic was temporarily paused through parts of Simcoe County Thursday evening after a vehicle caught fire near the tracks.
-
Possibly armed Huntsville man wanted by police in connection with serious assault
Provincial police are urging the public to report any sightings of a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Huntsville last month.
-
Highway 400 reopens after gravel truck crashes, spilling load causing significant backups
Traffic on both sides of Highway 400 near Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont. came to a grinding halt after a gravel truck collision late Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teacher on trial for sexual exploitation says he asked student over 'out of empathy'
A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, and his alleged victim, both took the stand for a second time on Thursday.
-
Carbon monoxide detectors now mandatory for all homes in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is making carbon monoxide (CO) detectors mandatory in all residential buildings in the city.
-
Fatal crash claims 18-year-old Prince Albert man's life
A Prince Albert man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
-
Woman struck in serious collision in North Bay, road reopened but investigation continues
Gormanville Road in North Bay has reopened following a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Thursday.
-
Rainbow Bridge reopens a day after deadly vehicle explosion
The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States has reopened after a lengthy closure caused by a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.