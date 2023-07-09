'Morally distressed': Nurses rally outside Victoria General Hospital over staffing shortages

Victoria General Hospital is pictured on May 4, 2021. (CTV News) Victoria General Hospital is pictured on May 4, 2021. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario