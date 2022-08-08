Missing woman located safe after walking away from Nanaimo ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP say a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday morning has been located safe.

The woman had reportedly "wandered off" from the Departure Bay ferry terminal while waiting for her sailing.

She was reported missing about an hour after she disappeared.

A large-scale search was launched, which included RCMP members and Nanaimo Search and Rescue.

By Monday afternoon, RCMP said the woman had been found "safe and sound."