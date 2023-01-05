Missing Victoria woman found safe: VicPD

Victoria police say a woman who was reported missing earlier this year has been located safe.

On Jan. 4, police said they were searching for Jennifer Lybbert, 34, who was last seen at Hillside Mall on Dec. 30 and who was reported missing on Jan. 1.

On Jan. 12, police said Lybbert had been located safe.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the missing person alert," said VicPD in a release Thursday.