Vancouver Island

    • Missing Vancouver Island man found dead: RCMP

    Mounties say John McNeil left his home in Gold River, B.C., on Sunday and was not heard from again. (RCMP)

    A 65-year-old Vancouver Island man who was reported missing to police over the weekend has been found dead.

    Mounties say John McNeil left his home in Gold River, B.C., on Sunday and was not heard from again.

    The Nootka Sound RCMP issued a public plea for assistance in finding McNeil on Monday, saying officers were concerned for his health and well-being.

    The Mounties confirmed Wednesday that McNeil's body has been found.

    Investigators did not reveal a cause of death but said it is not considered suspicious at this time.

