Missing Vancouver Island man found dead: RCMP
A 39-year-old man who was reported missing from Lake Cowichan has been found dead.
Mounties say the body of Matthew Mueller was discovered on Tuesday.
He was last seen on May 30 and was in telephone contact with his family the following day, when he was reported missing, according to the Lake Cowichan RCMP.
"The B.C. Coroners Service has been notified and has launched a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the man's death," the RCMP said in a statement Wednesday. "Thanks to the media and public for your assistance."
