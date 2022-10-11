Missing snake: Police search for missing ball python in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police are on the lookout for a metre-long python that went missing in the community earlier this week.

The pet ball python was last seen on Oct. 7, and its owner told police that it somehow went missing from its glass enclosure in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue.

Ball pythons are not venomous, and police say this specific snake has no fangs.

The snake weighs about two to three pounds and was fed shortly before it went missing.

Police say the immediate area has been searched and animal control has been notified about the missing python.

Anyone who spots the snake is asked to call Oak Bay police or contact animal control.

The owner of the ball python is concerned that the snake may have died because of recent cooler weather, according to Oak Bay police.