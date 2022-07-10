Missing Port Alberni woman's vehicle found, RCMP say
A Port Alberni woman missing since Wednesday remains unaccounted for, but her vehicle has been located south of Nanaimo, police said Sunday.
Port Alberni RCMP first announced that they were searching for Amber Manthorne and her white 2021 Jeep Compass in a news release Saturday.
At the time, police said Manthorne had not been seen or heard from by friends or family since Wednesday.
Mounties described the missing woman as slim, with blond hair, and provided a photo of her and the missing vehicle. She stands approximately 155 centimetres tall, and may be travelling with a man, police said in their initial release.
On Sunday, they issued an update.
"Due to the vigilance and concern of a citizen, Amber’s Jeep has been located south of Nanaimo," Port Alberni RCMP said in the Sunday release.
They also gave the name Justin Hall for the man who may be with Manthorne, adding that his presence with her was "unconfirmed."
"We are still looking for Amber," said Const. Richard Johns in the Sunday release.
"We are still following all the evidence and tips that we receive from the public. Investigators have been working around the clock to find her … We ask that the public continue to keep an eye out for Amber and Justin, and to call the Port Alberni RCMP immediately with any information about their location."
The detachment's non-emergency line can be reached at 250-723-2424.
