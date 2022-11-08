Missing Nanaimo man, 37, found safe

A 37-year-old man who was missing from Nanaimo, B.C., for a week has been located.

Mounties said Tuesday the man was found safe after investigators asked the public for help finding him.

Police had attended tent encampments and emergency shelters throughout the city in an effort to find him.

"We would like to thank the public for their efforts in locating this individual," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said in a release Tuesday morning.

"People go missing for variety of reasons," he added.

"Regardless why, we are committed to doing what we can to find them, and that often depends on how actively we engage with the public. For your collective and continued efforts, thank you."